Pilgrims from 100 countries expected at Jubilees of Missions, Migrants

October 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: As part of the 2025 jubilee year, two jubilees will take place concurrently on October 4 and 5: the Jubilee of the Missions and the Jubilee of Migrants.

Pilgrims from 100 countries are expected at the Jubilee of the Missions; 10,000 pilgrims from 95 counties are expected at the Jubilee of Migrants. Pope Leo will celebrate Sunday Mass for participants in both jubilee events on October 5 in St. Peter’s Square.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

