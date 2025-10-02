Catholic World News

Anglican commission will announce nominee to be Archbishop of Canterbury on October 3

October 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A commission charged with nominating a candidate to become the next Archbishop of Canterbury—the leader of the worldwide Anglican communion—will announce its selection on Friday, October 3.

The Crown Nominations Commission has reportedly reached agreement on a candidate. That candidate’s name will be presented to the Prime Minister, who in turn presents the name to King Charles, who directs the Canons of Canterbury to elect the new archbishop, who will succeed Dr. Justin Welby, who resigned last November.

For the first time, the rules governing the selection process allow for a female Archbishop of Canterbury. Such an appointment would undoubtedly add to strains in relations among the world’s Anglican bodies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

