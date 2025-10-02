Catholic World News

Pope raps climate skepticism

October 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV spoke out against climate skeptics who “ridicule those who speak of global warming” in remarks to a Raising Hope conference held at the Vatican on October 1.

The conference marked the 10th anniversary of the encyclical Laudato Si’ by Pope Francis. Pope Leo said that the impact of that document has extended to summits, interreligious initiatives, economic and business circles, as well as theological and bioethical studies.”

In a dramatic gesture the Pontiff blessed a chunk of ice, carved from a glacier in Greenland, which was melting on the stage from which speakers addressed the participants in the conference.

