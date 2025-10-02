Catholic World News

See Christ in your political opponents and examine your hearts, USCCB president urges

October 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a reflection for the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis’s encyclical Fratelli tutti, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops asked “every American to reflect on the value of every human life.”

“I beg you to see Christ in every person, even those whose politics you oppose,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services. “Each of us should examine our hearts, our thoughts, and our actions and ask ourselves how we contribute to the polarization and animosity plaguing our nation.”

The prelate called on Americans to “put into practice those behaviors that can help us begin to heal the rifts between us,” including performing corporal works of mercy, fasting from social media, and praying for one’s enemies.

“Disagree, debate civilly, stand for your rights, but always remember in your heart that we are all children of God and deserve dignity and life,” he added.

