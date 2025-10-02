Catholic World News

May religions be bridges, not walls, Pope prays in video

October 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on The Pope Video

CWN Editor's Note: In a video for his October prayer intention, Pope Leo XIV prayed for collaboration between different religious traditions. He concluded:

May religions not be used as weapons or walls, but rather lived as bridges and prophecy: making the dream of the common good credible, accompanying life, sustaining hope and being the yeast of unity in a fragmented world.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu2 October
Ordinary Time

Memorial of the Holy Guardian Angels

Image for Memorial of the Holy Guardian Angels

Today the Church celebrates the Memorial of the Holy Guardian Angels. Each person on earth has a guardian angel who watches over him and helps him to attain his salvation. It has been a common theological opinion that this angelical guardianship begins at the moment of birth; prior to this, the child would…

Learn more about this day.

October Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: