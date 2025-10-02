Catholic World News

May religions be bridges, not walls, Pope prays in video

October 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a video for his October prayer intention, Pope Leo XIV prayed for collaboration between different religious traditions. He concluded:

May religions not be used as weapons or walls, but rather lived as bridges and prophecy: making the dream of the common good credible, accompanying life, sustaining hope and being the yeast of unity in a fragmented world.

