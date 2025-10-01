Catholic World News

Pope sees Resurrection as quiet triumph of love

October 01, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note:

At his regular weekly public audience on October 1, Pope Leo XIV said that “Jesus’ Resurrection is not a bombastic triumph,” but a triumph of love.

The Resurrected Christ shows no sign of anger and no interest in revenge against those who unjustly persecuted Him, the Pope observed. His first words to his disciples are: “Peace be with you.”

”Jesus is now fully reconciled with everything that He has suffered, the Pope continued. “There is no shadow of resentment.”

The Pontiff concluded:

This is the heart of the mission of the Church: not to administer power over others, but to communicate the joy of those who are loved precisely when they did not deserve it.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!