Pope decries bloodshed in Madagascar

October 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his public audience on October 1, Pope Leo XIV said that he was “pained by the news coming from Madagascar, regarding violent clashes between the armed forces and young demonstrators, which have caused the death of some of them and around one hundred injuries.” He asked for prayers for a peaceful resolution of the conflict there.

