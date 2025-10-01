Catholic World News

Vatican congress considers pastoral care of the elderly

October 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: 150 delegates from 65 countries will gather in Rome tomorrow for “Your old men shall dream dreams,” the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life’s Second International Congress on the Pastoral Care of the Elderly (program).

“In an evolving world, where even the experience of aging is changing deeply, the Congress aims to address an increasingly urgent need: to develop pastoral care for the elderly that meets the challenges of our time,” the dicastery stated.

