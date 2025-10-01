Catholic World News

Vatican hosts ‘raising hope’ climate conference

October 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican yesterday hosted a press conference (video) on the Raising Hope Conference, which commemorates the tenth anniversary of Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si’.

The encyclical’s anniversary “calls us to renewed commitment, because we know that the challenges remain enormous: climate change, biodiversity loss, social inequalities, forced migrations, conflicts that increasingly have environmental roots,” said Sister Alessandra Smerilli, FMA, secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

Other speakers at the press conference included Brazilian Cardinal Jaime Spengler; Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California; and Maina Talia, Tuvalu’s Minister for Home Affairs, Climate Change, and Environment.

“Tuvalu is the most endangered country in the world,” said Talia. “What for others is a projection of the future, for us is a dramatic present; for us, anything beyond a 1.5-degree rise in temperature means the difference between life and death.”

