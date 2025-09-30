Catholic World News

Pope receives Guinea-Bissau’s president

September 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau on September 29.

The crown prince subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Msgr. Mirosław Wachowski, the Undersecretary for Relations with States. Discussions centered on the Church’s contribution to the nation’s common good, on “certain aspects of the country’s political, social, and economic situation,” and on international affairs, according to the Holy See Press Office.

“This meeting represents a significant step in consolidating relations between Guinea-Bissau and the Holy See, marked by an enriching exchange and constructive discussions with Pope Leo XIV,” the president tweeted.

Guinea-Bissau, a West African nation of 2.1 million (map), is 46% Muslim, 40% ethnic religionist, and 13% Christian (9% Catholic).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!