Catholic World News

Pope Leo: In ‘healthy secularism,’ religion is distinct but not separate from political sphere

September 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received members of the European Parliament’s Working Group on Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue and called for a “healthy secularism.”

“European institutions need people who know how to live a healthy secularism, that is, a style of thinking and acting that affirms the value of religion while preserving the distinction—not separation or confusion—from the political sphere,” Pope Leo said on September 29. “In particular, it is worth noting the examples of Robert Schuman, Konrad Adenauer and Alcide De Gasperi.”

The Pope also called on Christian politicians to promote dialogue between cultures and religions. He said:

Being men and women of dialogue means remaining deeply rooted in the Gospel and in the values that flow from it and, at the same time, cultivating openness, listening and dialogue with those who come from other backgrounds, always placing the human person, human dignity, and our relational and communal nature at the center.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!