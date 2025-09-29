Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy rips Trump immigration crackdown

September 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington, DC, denounced the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration at a Mass celebrated for National Migration Week on September 28.

“We are witnessing a comprehensive governmental assault designed to produce fear and terror among millions of men and women,” the cardinal said.

Cardinal McElroy conceded that every nation has the right to secure its own borders. “But that’s not what is happening,” he insisted. He said that the Trump administration “seeks to make life unbearable for undocumented immigrants.”

