TLM celebrated in St. Peter’s basilica

September 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Solemn High Mass in the Extraordinary Form was celebrated in St. Peter’s basilica for the feast of St. Michael the Archangel.

The celebration marked the first time that the Traditional Latin Mass had been permitted in the Vatican basilica since July 2021.

