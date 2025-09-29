Catholic World News

Auto magnate meets with Pontiff, gives him Ferrari steering wheel

September 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received John Elkann, the chairman of Stellantis and Ferrari, on September 26, according to a Vatican announcement. Stellantis has over a dozen brands, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep, and Maserati.

Elkann gave Pope Leo a mini car and a steering wheel used by race driver Charles Leclerc.

