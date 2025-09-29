Catholic World News

Holy Land’s Christian leaders decry tax threat to Armenian church property

September 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem decried legal proceedings against the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem over the Arnona: the Jerusalem municipal property tax. Churches have traditionally not paid the tax, but government officials are keen to enforce it.

Describing the tax as “exorbitant,” the Christian leaders said that they stood “united behind the Armenian Patriarchate in their call for the authorities to engage in good faith negotiations.”

The Christian leaders also called upon the Israeli government to “suspend the current legal proceedings ... Only by such a course, we believe, can the rights of the Armenian Patriarchate be duly safeguarded, together with those of all other Christian communities in the Holy Land.”

