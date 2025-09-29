Catholic World News

Ruthenian bishop, a martyr of Communism, beatified in Ukrainie

September 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Petro Oros (1917-1953), a Ruthenian bishop, was beatified in Bilki, Ukraine, on September 27.

“When the Greek Catholic Church was outlawed, he remained faithful to the Successor of Peter and courageously continued to carry out his ministry clandestinely, aware of the risks,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. “Let us invoke the intercession of this new Blessed, so that he may obtain for the dear Ukrainian people [the grace] to persevere with fortitude in faith and hope, despite the tragedy of war.”

