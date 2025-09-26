Catholic World News

In show of unity, bishops of new, former Chinese dioceses concelebrate Mass

September 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a show of unity, the bishops of the new Diocese of Zhangjiakou, the suppressed Diocese of Xuanhua, and the suppressed Diocese of Xiwanzi concelebrated Mass.

“We must embrace reality with obedience, set aside prejudices, unite wholeheartedly, and work together to promote a speedy return to the ordinary pastoral life of the diocese,” said Bishop Joseph Ma Yan’en, formerly bishop of Xuanhua and now auxiliary bishop of Zhangjiakou.

Bishop Augustine Cui Tai, the former bishop of Xiwanzi, also spoke at the Mass; he had disappeared in 2021 after refusing to join the government-run Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association.

