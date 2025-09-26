Catholic World News

Pope Leo praises La Civiltà Cattolica, offers guidance to its staff

September 26, 2025

Pope Leo XIV received members of the editorial staff of La Civiltà Cattolica as the influential Jesuit journal commemorates the 175th anniversary of its founding.

In his Italian-language address (the Vatican has not yet published an English translation), Pope Leo thanked the staff for “the faithful and generous service you have rendered to the Apostolic See for so many years. Your work has contributed—and continues to do so—to making the Church present in the world of culture, in harmony with the teachings of the Pope and with the guidelines of the Holy See.”

The Pope then reflected on three themes: “educating people to an intelligent and effective commitment in the world, becoming the voice of the least, being heralds of hope.”

“What you write can help your readers to understand better the complex society in which we live, evaluating its potential and weaknesses,” he said in reference to the first theme. “And this will enable them to make valid contributions, even at the political level, on fundamental issues such as social equity, the family, education, new technological challenges, and peace. With your articles, you can offer those who read hermeneutical tools and useful criteria for action, so that everyone can contribute to building a more just and fraternal world, in truth and freedom.”

“Becoming the voice of the little ones is a fundamental aspect of the life and mission of every Christian,” the Pope continued. “It requires first of all a great and humble ability to listen, to be close to those who suffer, in order to recognize in his silent cry that of the Crucified One who says, ‘I thirst’ (Jn 19:28). Only in this way is it possible to make a faithful and prophetic echo of the voice of those in need, breaking every circle of isolation, loneliness and deafness.”

The Pope added that being messengers of hope “is a matter of opposing the indifferentism of those who remain insensitive to others and their legitimate need for the future, as well as overcoming the disappointment of those who no longer believe in the possibility of taking new paths, but above all of remembering and proclaiming that for us the ultimate hope is Christ, our way.”

