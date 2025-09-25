Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: Padre Pio has ‘great importance’ in history of Christian spirituality

September 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, celebrated an evening Mass at San Salvatore in Lauro on September 23, the memorial of Padre Pio.

The Roman parish, which houses a shrine to the beloved saint, was filled to overflowing, with people filling the square in front of the church despite the rain.

In his homily, Cardinal Parolin highlighted Padre Pio’s suffering, prayer, and mystical phenomena. “It is no exaggeration to say that Padre Pio occupies a place of great importance among the great men of prayer in Christian spirituality,” he said.

