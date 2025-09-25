Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights Myanmar’s ‘forgotten people’

September 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Myanmar: La solitudine di un popolo dimenticato” [Myanmar: The solitude of a forgotten people], L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its September 24 edition to the Southeast Asian nation, which is experiencing civil war and suffered a deadly earthquake.

“The world seems largely unaware of the conflict in Myanmar,” wrote staff journalist Guglielmo Gallone. “In August alone, over 200,000 people were displaced from their homes by either fighting or floods. The efforts of the local Church and humanitarian agencies are enormous, even though 6.3 million people in the areas affected by last March’s earthquake are in need of immediate assistance.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

