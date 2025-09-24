Catholic World News

Only 35% of Poles say they trust the Church

September 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An annual survey conducted by the Polish Institute for Market and Social Research Foundation found that 35% of Poles say that they trust the Church, down from 58% in 2016.

On the other hand, 47% of Poles now say that they distrust the Church, up from 24% in 2016.

“The blame for the significant decline in trust in the Church lies solely with the bishops,” wrote Tomasz Krzyżak, editor of Rzeczpospolita, as he referred to the “three p’s: polityka, pedofilia, pieniądze“ [politics, pedophilia, money].

