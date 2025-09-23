Catholic World News

Defense seeks recusal of prosecutor in ‘trial of the century’ appeal

September 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers for defendants who are appealing their convictions in the Vatican’s “trial of the century” have asked for the recusal of the top Vatican prosecutor, Alessandro Diddi, saying that his involvement in coaching a key witness demonstrated an improper personal interest in the outcome of the case.

The defense pointed to scores of email and text messages exchanged by Diddi and two women, Francesca Chaouqui and Genevieve Ciferri, who encouraged Msgr. Alberto Perlasca to alter his testimony and become a crucial witness against his former superior, Cardinal Angelo Becciu. The defense motion said that the messages “demonstrate a disturbing activity of evidence tampering.”

The Vatican tribunal accepted the defense motion, and gave Diddi three days to respond.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!