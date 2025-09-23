Catholic World News

Pope does not believe Russians are willing to negotiate, German president says after papal audience

September 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany on September 22.

The president, who invited Pope Leo to visit Germany, said that “we cannot do without the Pope and the Vatican offering their help” to mediate international crises.

The Pope “is prepared to throw his full weight” into mediating between Russia and Ukraine, “but he shares the analysis that so far, and at the present time, there is no willingness on the Russian side to engage in dialogue,” said the president.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

