‘The quality of human life is not dependent on achievement,’ Pope tells persons with ALS

September 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message for the ALS Walk for Life in Chicago, Pope Leo XIV told those who suffer from the nervous system disease that “you have been given a very difficult burden to bear.”

“Your sufferings, however, offer you an opportunity to discover and affirm a profound truth: the quality of human life is not dependent on achievement,” Pope Leo continued. “The quality of our lives is dependent on love. In your suffering, you can experience a depth of human love previously unknown.”

Citing Pope St. John Paul II, as well as Jewish and Muslim sources, the Pope also paid tribute to researchers and caregivers, describing the latter as “the Good Samaritans of whom Jesus spoke.”

