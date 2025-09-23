Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Indonesian Catholics in Rome

September 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On September 22, Pope Leo XIV received members of the Indonesian Catholic community in Rome, 75 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and Indonesia, and a year after Pope Francis’s apostolic journey there.

“The path of dialogue, the path of friendship, may be challenging, but it yields the precious fruit of peace,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “Dear friends, you show that it is possible to be both faithful Catholics and proud Indonesians, devoted to the Gospel and to building harmony in society.”

Indonesia, a Southeast Asian nation of 282 million (map), is the world’s fourth most populous country and the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation. The nation is 78% Muslim, 13% Christian (3% Catholic), and 2% ethnic religionist.

