Draw strength from Christ in asceticism, prayer, and the sacraments, Pope tells women religious

September 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received participants in the general chapters of four religious institutes on September 22 and said that “the strength to remain faithful” in contemplation and apostolic service “comes from the same source: Christ.”

“The Church’s experience over millennia teaches that the means by which we draw on the richness of his grace include asceticism, prayer, the sacraments, intimacy with God, his Word, and the things of heaven,” Pope Leo told members of the Sisters of Saint Paul of Chartres, the Salesian Missionaries of Mary Immaculate, the Discalced Carmelites of the Holy Land, and the Sisters of Saint Catherine, Virgin and Martyr.

The Pontiff also told the Discalced Carmelite Sisters of the Holy Land that “what you are doing is important, through your vigilant and silent presence in places sadly torn apart by hatred and violence, through your witness of trusting abandonment to God, and through your constant entreaties for peace. We all accompany you with our prayers and, through you, draw close to those who suffer.”

