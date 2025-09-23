Catholic World News

Jesuit critic of order’s direction meets with Pope

September 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Father Julio Fernández Techera, SJ, rector of the Catholic University of Uruguay, in a September 20 audience. The priest told ACI Prensa that “it was a courtesy visit for the 40th anniversary of the university.”

In recent years, the priest has criticized his own religious institute, the Society of Jesus, for its “deep decline” and has faulted it for its handling of abuse cases. The Society’s 2023 general report, he added, “could perfectly be worldview of a secular think tank linked to a left-wing political party or to a progressive NGO [non-governmental organization].”

