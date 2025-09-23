Catholic World News

Fighting approaches Gaza’s Catholic parish, Jerusalem cardinal says

September 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking via video, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem said that the fighting in Gaza City “is also approaching our area” of Holy Family Parish.

“We are right in the heart of the old city, there is bombing, there is destruction, the internet comes and goes, communications are very problematic and are extremely important because they are the only link to the outside world,” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM. “Food is scarce and, in short, the situation remains very difficult.”

Only ten of the hundreds of people who have taken refuge in the parish have heeded the Israeli military’s evacuation order. Even though everyone is “free to leave,” said the prelate, there are sick people who cannot leave, “and so we stay with them.”

