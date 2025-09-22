Catholic World News

EU bishops, other Christian organizations concerned about forced return of migrants

September 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE), joined by other Catholic and Christian organizations, issued a ten-page statement of concern about proposed new EU regulations on migrants and asylum seekers.

“Overall, we are very concerned that the proposed reform prioritizes forced return over voluntary return and adopts a punitive and security-oriented approach, which could lead to the systematic detention of migrants—including children and families—and severely restrict their rights,” the signatories stated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

