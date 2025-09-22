Catholic World News

Serve God, not mammon: papal homily at Vatican parish

September 22, 2025

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Sunday Mass at the Church of Saint Anne in the Vatican on September 21 (video) and encouraged the faithful to choose to serve God rather than mammon. Since 1929, the parish has been entrusted to the Order of Saint Augustine, to which the Pope belongs.

Pope Leo preached that Jesus “presents a very clear alternative between God and wealth, asking us to take a clear and coherent stance.” This “is not a passing choice, like many others, nor an option that can be revised over time depending on circumstances,” but rather “requires a true way of life. It’s about deciding where to place our heart, about clarifying whom we truly love, whom we faithfully serve, and what our real good is.”

The Pope delivered his homily in Italian; the Vatican has not yet published an English translation.

 

