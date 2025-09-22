Catholic World News

Honduran president, Pontiff discuss inequality, human rights

September 22, 2025

Pope Leo XIV received President Xiomara Castro of Honduras in a September 19 audience.

“We discussed the great challenges of our time: reducing inequalities, defending democracy and human rights, and protecting the environment as the common home of humanity,” President Castro tweeted. “We agreed that faith and social justice must guide the transformations.”

“This historic meeting renews our hope in a future of peace, justice, and dignity for the peoples,” she added.

President Castro subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. The parties, according to a Vatican statement, discussed “the good relations between Honduras and the Holy See,” as well as “the role of both the Church and the State in the social and educational fields, and in the care of migrants.”

Honduras, a Central American nation of 9.5 million (map), is 96% Christian (70% Catholic).

