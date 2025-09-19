Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to St. Stanislaus Kostka; entrusts Poland, world peace to his intercession

September 19, 2025

At the conclusion of his September 17 general audience, Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to St. Stanislaus Kostka (1550-1568) and entrusted Poland and the cause of world peace to his intercession.

Addressing Polish-speaking pilgrims, Pope Leo said, “Tomorrow you commemorate St. Stanislaus Kostka. May this 18-year-old, who is the patron saint of your homeland and of young people, be an example and inspiration for new generations of believers in seeking God’s will and courageously fulfilling their vocation. I entrust Poland and peace in the world to his intercession.”

The Pontiff’s words were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.

 

