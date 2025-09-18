Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller speaks bluntly on Charlie Kirk, LGBT pilgrimage, migration, woke ideology

September 18, 2025

“As a dogmatic theologian I don’t want to be diplomatic,” Cardinal Gerhard Müller told journalist Diane Montagna. “The Catholic Church must proclaim the truth but also contradict lies.”

Cardinal Müller, the former prefect of what was then known as the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, did not indulge in diplomatic niceties in his exclusive interview with Montagna, speaking out bluntly on subjects that included the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the leadership of Pope Leo, Muslim migration in Europe, “woke” ideology, and the LGBTQ Jubilee pilgrimage.

The cardinal said that:

—Charlie Kirk was “the victim of an atheistic ideology,” and “a martyr for Jesus Christ—not in the sense of those who are canonized, but as one who bore witness (from the Greek martyros) through his life.

—Under Pope Leo, in contrast with Pope Francis, “There is a more Christ-centered proclamation of the Gospel, greater order, and less emphasis on matters of secondary importance for the Church, such as migration, which is primarily the task of the State.

—Muslim migration threatens the culture of Europe, and “we cannot allow them to impose their religion on our culture.” Christians must defend their faith, “especially in those European countries that have grown weary in their Christian faith…” Cardinal Müller went on to say that Europe “could become like North Africa.” When asked whether Germany might become a Muslim country, he replied: “It already is, in many ways. Muslims dominate public life, in part because politicians live in fear of them.”

—“Woke” ideology is “a continuation of the Marxist understanding of man.” Many bishops fail to meet the challenge posed by this ideology, the cardinal said: “It is easier for them to close their eyes.”

—The LGBTQ pilgrimage to the Vatican “desecrated the temple of God.” The cardinal argued: “They abused the Catholic faith and the grace and symbol of the Holy Door—which is Jesus Christ—for the sake of propaganda, while living in open contradiction to the will of the Creator.”

—The Vatican document Fiducia Supplicans drew opposition from many bishops “because it represented the wrong pastoral path and was based on a deficient and unclear understanding of natural and revealed anthropology.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!