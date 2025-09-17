Catholic World News

House of Lords leaning against assisted-suicide in UK

September 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Legislation to allow assisted suicide in England and Wales has encountered heavy opposition in the House of Lords, and appears likely headed for defeat.

The bill has won approval in the House of Commons, but in the House of Lords, in lengthy debate, two-thirds of the peers who have spoken have opposed the legislation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

