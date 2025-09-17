Catholic World News

In suffering, ‘build a bridge towards heaven,’ Pope says at Jubilee of Consolation

September 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV presided at a prayer vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica, the final event in the one-day Jubilee of Consolation (video).

“Sacred Scripture guides us on the journey from questioning to faith,” Pope Leo said, as he advised those suffering today, like the Psalmist, to “turn our questions into pleas, lamentations and supplications for the justice and peace promised us by God. In this way, we build a bridge towards heaven, even when it seems we get no response.”

The Pope also referred to the abuse scandal, saying, “The Church, some of whose members have unfortunately hurt you, kneels with you today before our Mother ... May we receive from Our Lady of Sorrows the strength to recognize that life is not defined only by the evil we suffer, but by the love of God, who never abandons us and guides the whole Church.”

Two women offered testimonies during the prayer vigil. Lucia Di Mauro spoke of forgiving an accomplice in the murder of her son. Diane Foley, whose journalist son was beheaded by ISIS, said that “Jesus and Mary became my constant companions” in her suffering, “along with countless earthly angels whose compassion lifted me up.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!