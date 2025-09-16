Catholic World News

Duchess of Kent receives first Catholic royal funeral in UK since 1685

September 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster presided on September 16 at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, Katharine Worsley, who became the first member of the British royal family to receive a Catholic funeral since King Charles II in 1685.

King Charles III attended the Requiem Mass, as did his heir, Prince William of Wales, with his wife Kate.

Pope Leo XIV sent a message that was read at the service, offering his condolences to “Your Majesty, the members of the Royal Family, and especially to her husband, the Duke of Kent, and their children and grandchildren.”

The Duchess of Kent, a convert to Catholicism, died on September 4 at the age of 92.

