Papal rescript encourages employment of persons with disabilities in the Curia

September 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an August 4 audience with Cardinal Pietro Parolin (his Secretary of State), Pope Leo XIV approved decisions of the Labor Office of the Apostolic See that promote the hiring of persons with disabilities. Cardinal Parolin, in turn, issued an August 11 rescript that was published over a month later.

The General Regulations of the Roman Curia now state the “employment of persons with disabilities is to be promoted in a spirit of welcome and, where necessary, through the adoption of appropriate and specific measures, since the condition of disability does not preclude suitability for work.”

One regulation formerly stated that new employees should be in a “state of good health.” It now states that new employees should have “psycho-physical suitability for the duties to be carried out.”

