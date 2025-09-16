Catholic World News

Raleigh is proportionally the nation’s most conversion-rich diocese

September 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic World Report has published an analysis of the ratio of conversions and other non-infant receptions into the Church to diocesan population in America’s dioceses.

The analysis of statistics published in the latest edition of The Official Catholic Directory took into account adult baptisms, the baptisms of minors who are not infants, and receptions into full communion.

The Diocese of Raleigh led the way, with 1 non-infant reception into the Church for every 71 Catholics. In the typical American diocese, there was one for every 413 Catholics; in the last-place Archdiocese of Newark, there was one for every 2,448 Catholics.

