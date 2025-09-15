Catholic World News

Jerusalem patriarchate forgives tuition debts for Catholic schools

September 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: As a gesture to celebrate the Jubilee Year, the Latin-rite Catholic Patriarchate of Jerusalem has announced that it will forgive all debts owed by families for students in Catholic schools.

In announcing the debt-forgiveness program, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said that he recognized the costs the measure would entail, and reported that “various administrative offices did not fail to raise their legitimate concerns,” but concluded that the gesture was an important means of helping families, restoring hope, and showing reliance on God.

