Pope speaks on Ukraine, synodality, leadership in interview

September 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV speaks on a variety of topics including the war in Ukraine, the concept of synodality, economic inequality, and his own leadership, in excerpts from an interview that will soon be published in book form.

The Pope’s lengthy discussion with Elise Ann Allen of Crux is appearing in Spanish this week; it will be published in the US—under the title Leo XIV: Citizen of the World early next year.

In the excerpts that appear on the Crux site, the Pontiff:

suggests that the Vatican will continue to advocate for peace in Ukraine, but that proposals for Vatican mediation are “not as realistic.”

acknowledges that the concept of “synodality” is not well understood, and offers the explanation that “synodality is a way of describing how we can come together and be a community and seek communion as a Church.”

questions extreme inequalities of income in the world economy, noting that chief executives now earn “600 times more than what average workers are earning.”

notes that “it seems to be generally recognized that the United Nations, at least at this moment in time, has lost its ability to bring people together on multilateral issues.”

discloses that the most novel aspect of his new role has been “being thrown into the level of world leader.”

says that in World Cup soccer competition, he will probably be cheering for Peru, but “I’m also a big fan of Italy”—and goes on to discuss his rooting interests in baseball.

