God transformed the Cross into an instrument of life, Pope tells pilgrims

September 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address on September 14, Pope Leo XIV reflected on the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

“God saves us by showing himself to us, offering himself as our companion, teacher, doctor, friend, to the point of becoming bread broken for us in the Eucharist,” Pope Leo told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “In order to accomplish this task, he used one of the cruelest instruments that human beings have ever invented: the cross.”

The Pope added, “That is why today we celebrate the ‘exultation’: for the immense love with which God has transformed the means to death into an instrument of life, embracing it for our salvation, teaching us that nothing can separate us from him and that his love is greater than our own sin.”

