France in 2024: more deaths than births

September 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: France recorded more deaths than births in 2024, passing a key point in demographic decline.

““France has long paid subsidies to families willing to have children,” remarks Steven Mosher, the president of the Population Research Institute. “But these monthly payments have done little to raise the birth rate in France or, for that matter, in any of the two dozen or so European countries which have tried them.

