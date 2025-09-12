Catholic World News

Cardinal Fernandez tells new bishops: synodality often misunderstood

September 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), acknowledged questions about the concept of “synodality” in a September 12 talk to newly appointed bishops.

While assuring the bishops that “Pope Leo expressed a strong desire to continue on the path of synodality,” the Argentine cardinal recognized that “many priests are expressing doubts, questions, disinterest, and rejection” of the concept. He attributed this resistance to misunderstandings about the nature of synodality.

Synodality, Cardinal Fernandez explained, is not “a sort of quick-fix mechanism to modify the Church’s moral and sacramental doctrine.” Nor is it an invitation for debate and democratic voting on the Church’s doctrines. He warned that in some cases, the improper understanding of synodality is deliberately being exploited by people seeking to alter Church teaching.

Turning to the proper understanding of the concept, the cardinal said:

A “synodal” journey means, first of all, that all members of the Church are involved in evangelization, so as to form a participatory communion. It’s not just about holding fraternal meetings, but that everyone participates and contributes so that a diocese can be fruitful in its mission.

