Catholic World News

Posthumous book by Pope Francis pays tribute to St. Francis of Assisi; Pope Leo writes letter

September 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A 2024 conversation between Pope Francis and Cardinal Marcello Semeraro will soon be published as a book, Il mio san Francesco [My St. Francis].

“When I think of the prayer of St Francis, I think of his tears, his cries,” Pope Francis said, in an excerpt released by Vatican News. “His relationship with Jesus was not an idea or theory, but a bond of passion and love.”

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, wrote the book’s preface, and Pope Leo XIV wrote a letter to Cardinal Semeraro, one-paragraph letter, dated May 22 and published on September 11.

The book “almost allows me to hear Pope Francis’s voice again,” Pope Leo wrote. “May God bless you, all who worked on this edition, and those who, reading it, will find food for thought and prayer.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!