Catholic World News

Pope encourages Carmelites to be rooted in silent prayer, mutual care

September 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Order of Carmelites

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter dated August 5 and published on September 10, Pope Leo XIV encouraged the friars of the Carmelite order to be “rooted in silent prayer and mutual care.”

Addressing the order’s general chapter, which is taking place in Indonesia, Pope Leo wrote that “your shared life of prayer forms the foundation of your service to the Church and the world. This connection must remain a lived reality, shaping every facet of your ministry.”

“By rooting yourselves in silent prayer and mutual care, you cultivate a stillness that enables you to discern the signs of the times, particularly through the perspective of the poor, and to respond with a quiet constancy of love,” the Pope added.

The Vatican newspaper reported that the order now has approximately 2,000 members and that the general chapter—the 215th in its history—is the first to be held outside Italy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!