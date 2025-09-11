Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: ‘we are against all types of violence’

September 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, issued a blanket statement against political violence on the day after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“The Vatican stand is that we are against all types of violence,” the cardinal told reporters. “We think that we have to be very, very tolerant, very respectful of everybody, even though we don’t share the same view.” He did not directly address the shooting of the American political commentator.

Cardinal Parolin went on to say that an absence of tolerance “will produce a really big problem inside the international community and the national community.”

Pope Leo has not made a public statement on the shooting of Kirk.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu11 September
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Thursday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology commemorates the martyrs Saints Protus and Hyacinth (d. 257). They were Romans by birth, brothers and servants in the house of St. Basilla. They were burned alive around 257, during the persecution of Valerian and Gallian. St. Hyacinth is unique among Roman martyrs in that his…

Learn more about this day.

September Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: