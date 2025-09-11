Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: ‘we are against all types of violence’

September 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, issued a blanket statement against political violence on the day after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“The Vatican stand is that we are against all types of violence,” the cardinal told reporters. “We think that we have to be very, very tolerant, very respectful of everybody, even though we don’t share the same view.” He did not directly address the shooting of the American political commentator.

Cardinal Parolin went on to say that an absence of tolerance “will produce a really big problem inside the international community and the national community.”

Pope Leo has not made a public statement on the shooting of Kirk.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!