Holy Land prelate reiterates call for 2-state solution

September 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Iyad Twal of Jerusalem described the two-state solution as “the only solution, if there is a desire to live in peace and justice.”

“The alternative would be to build a state like in South Africa, that is, apartheid,” he told the Fides news agency. “But the land is very small. Either we live together, or there is no real solution.”

Bishop Twal condemned the Israeli airstrike on Hamas leaders attending peace negotiations in Qatar as “bad news” and “a violation of international law. The entire world must understand that there is no justice for all in the Middle East and that we cannot continue living like this.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

