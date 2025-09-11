Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader welcomes efforts of ‘coalition of the willing’

September 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: In his latest weekly video address, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church noted the recent efforts of the “coalition of the willing,” a group of nations allied with Ukraine.

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk “expressed heartfelt gratitude to all who are committed to ending the war, striving to halt the aggressor, and providing Ukrainians the opportunity to live peacefully and freely in their own homeland,” the Eastern Catholic church said in a statement.

The Major Archbishop also described Ukrainian soldiers as “true peacemakers. They defend our land, paying for it with their own blood.”

