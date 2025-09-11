Catholic World News

‘Bombs on negotiations’: Vatican newspaper condemns Israeli attack in Qatar

September 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page article entitled “Bombe sul negoziato” [Bombs on the negotiations], L’Osservatore Romano condemned the Israeli airstrike on Hamas leaders attending peace negotiations in Qatar.

The attack violated “every principle of international law,” wrote staff journalist Roberto Paglialonga. “After Israel’s raids on hospitals, tents of displaced persons, and people lined up for food in the [Gaza] Strip; after airstrikes on other countries and territories in the region—in the last few hours alone, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and Qatar were simultaneously hit, not to mention the war unleashed with Iran last June—the bombs also rained down on negotiators.”

Israel “wants to send a message to the Washington administration, when a draft truce proposal formulated by the White House itself was being discussed in Doha,” Qatar’s capital, Paglialonga continued. “Donald Trump’s United States risks going from a key player in the region to a supporting actor in Benjamin Netanyahu’s decisions.”

