Catholic World News

In Myanmar, ‘no place is safe,’ nun says

September 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Naw Elsi, a Missionary Sister of the Blessed Sacrament who recently returned to her native Myanmar, spoke with Vatican media about the conditions she saw there, including the destruction of her family home.

“Now in my country, no place is safe,” she said. “In the refugee camps, everything is lacking, from water to medical care.”

“Bishops, priests, and faithful have been forced to abandon their cathedral, their pastoral center, their homes,” she continued. “And now they live as displaced persons. Many priests and lay people have even been attacked and killed while participating in the Eucharistic celebration.”

Conflict escalated in the Southeast Asian nation following a 2021 coup d’état.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!